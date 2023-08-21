Monero (XMR) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $149.28 or 0.00572179 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $67.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,068.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00255968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00708705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00118724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003812 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,321,442 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

