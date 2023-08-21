Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $17,914.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00162262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013660 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 429.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

