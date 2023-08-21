Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.0972 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $13,115.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,055.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00256168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.00711466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00572331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00060614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00118487 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,384,090 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.