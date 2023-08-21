PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $1.28

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $273.40 million and $22.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 389,468,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,647,941 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

