Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) EVP Charles M. Doucot Sells 12,700 Shares

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) EVP Charles M. Doucot sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $59,182.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

Shares of PMD traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.77. 15,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Psychemedics worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.