QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,003.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00098072 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $499.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

