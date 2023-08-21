Radio Caca 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and $1.64 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003338 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008251 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

