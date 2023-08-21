Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.64

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 301639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.