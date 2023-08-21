Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,343,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,830. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

