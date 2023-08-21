Secil Tabli Watson Buys 1,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Secil Tabli Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Everi Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of EVRI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.42. 719,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everi by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
