Secil Tabli Watson Buys 1,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Secil Tabli Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.42. 719,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everi by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

