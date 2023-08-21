SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Buys 20,000 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLRC remained flat at $15.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 151,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
