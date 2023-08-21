Suku (SUKU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $348,143.67

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $348,143.67 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:



Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”



It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

