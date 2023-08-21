Sunlight Financial Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 23rd (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. 2,098,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,449. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.38. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sunlight Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

