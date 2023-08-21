Sunlight Financial Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 23rd (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Sunlight Financial Stock Down 11.4 %

NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 2,098,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.38. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.