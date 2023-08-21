TomoChain (TOMO) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00006001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $151.32 million and $21.61 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

