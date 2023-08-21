TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.38 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TRON has a total market cap of $5.38 billion and approximately $182.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002704 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,410,526,318 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

