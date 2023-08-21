United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.74

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of research firms have commented on UDIRF. HSBC cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

