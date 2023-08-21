Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.10 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $839,663.39 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00028660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,489,704,706 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489,704,703 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.