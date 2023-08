Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.32

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Want Want China Stock Performance

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

