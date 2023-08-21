World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $45.89 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and $517,318.99 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,183,084 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

