298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Trading Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 6,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
298835 (GBU.TO) Stock Down 10.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36.
About 298835 (GBU.TO)
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 298835 (GBU.TO)
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.