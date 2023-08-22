35,175 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 330,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $491,946.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,809,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,676 shares of company stock worth $12,665,768 in the last three months. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.