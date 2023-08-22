42-coin Trading Down 24.9% This Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $21.97 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $28,641.11 or 1.10032747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00255785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

