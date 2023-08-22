62,724 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 526,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 253.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

