Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 150200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

