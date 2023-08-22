Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Up 1.1%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 541.68 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 538 ($6.86). Approximately 101,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 63,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.79).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 553.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.56. The stock has a market cap of £299.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,977.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

