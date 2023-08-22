Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts Acquires 4,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 213,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.