Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) & Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Head-To-Head Survey

Adyen and Essentra are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Adyen has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adyen and Essentra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 8 2 0 2.20 Essentra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Adyen presently has a consensus target price of $1,628.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,591.16%. Essentra has a consensus target price of $255.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,778.79%. Given Adyen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adyen is more favorable than Essentra.

This table compares Adyen and Essentra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen $9.42 billion 2.87 $594.48 million N/A N/A Essentra $1.32 billion 0.45 $36.99 million N/A N/A

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adyen beats Essentra on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings. It also provides gasketing, toggle clamps, and enclosure accessories; handles, knobs, and positioning components; masking tapes, hooks, and bags; hose clamps, O-rings and O-ring kits, and hose protection products; LED mounting, light pipes and lens; LED spacers; locks, latches, catches, and hinges; pipe and flange protection essentra products; tube inserts, connectors, and ferrules; and vibration mounts, dampers, and slide bearings, as well as handwheels. The company offers its products for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

