Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $249,981.05 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aflac stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 1,521,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

