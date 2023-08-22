Aion Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Aion has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $164.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00159821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028852 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015063 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003809 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

