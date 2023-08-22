Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.95. 942,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,982. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.77 and its 200 day moving average is $284.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

