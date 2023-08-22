Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 999 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,722. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

