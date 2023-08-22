Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.17. 701,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

