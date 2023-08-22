Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $9.00.

CS Disco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CS Disco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 108,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,048. The stock has a market cap of $558.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

