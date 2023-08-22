Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/11/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $14.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CS Disco had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $9.00.
CS Disco Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CS Disco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 108,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,048. The stock has a market cap of $558.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $15.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CS Disco
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.