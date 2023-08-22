Analyzing Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camping World and Zhongsheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $6.97 billion 0.31 $136.95 million $0.87 29.41 Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 5.27

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongsheng Group. Zhongsheng Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camping World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World 0.61% 21.92% 1.25% Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Zhongsheng Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Camping World pays out 287.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Zhongsheng Group pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Camping World and Zhongsheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zhongsheng Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camping World presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Summary

Camping World beats Zhongsheng Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel protection and planning; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

