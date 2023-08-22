Analyzing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.07% 16.16% 9.13% Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 13 0 2.93 Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $76.19, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Intchains Group.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Intchains Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 3.71 $1.45 billion $2.71 20.28 Intchains Group $68.68 million 6.06 $51.50 million N/A N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intchains Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Intchains Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

