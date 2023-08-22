Ankr Market Cap Reaches $194.46 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $194.46 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,962.44 or 1.00079872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0196495 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $8,188,544.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

