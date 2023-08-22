Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

