Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,588 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

