Ardor Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $61.70 million and $387,013.30 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

