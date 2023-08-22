Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 2.2%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 12,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 70,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.