AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

