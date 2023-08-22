Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

