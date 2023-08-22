Barclays Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $203.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.35.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,743 shares of company stock worth $112,354,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

