Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0361

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $201.71 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.28 or 0.06290559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00028251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,193,469 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,773,469 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

