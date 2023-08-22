BitCash (BITC) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,782.49

BitCash (BITC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCash has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $17,782.49 and $25.27 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

