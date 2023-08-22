BitShares (BTS) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.54 million and $4.73 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002743 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,006,194 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

