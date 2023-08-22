BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.43.

NYSE BJ traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. 2,976,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

