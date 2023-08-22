BMO Capital Markets Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $127.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

ROST stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

