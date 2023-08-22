Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $332,640.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 5,987,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,826. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 620.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5,089.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,852,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,016,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

