Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $332,640.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 5,987,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,826. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
